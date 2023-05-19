Stray dogs maul to death another child in Telangana

On their return, the parents were shocked to see the boy lying in a pool of blood. They took him to a hospital but he had already succumbed.



The parents were inconsolable. The family was on their way to Ajmer and had arrived at Kazipet on Thursday night.



Government chief whip Vinay Bhaskar and Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani visited the hospital and consoled the boy's parents.



Police shifted the body of Chotu to MGM Hospital for autopsy.



This is the latest in a series of such incidents in Telangana. At least four children have lost their lives and several others injured in stray dog attacks across the state during the last four months.