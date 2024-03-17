Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

India on Sunday said that the Gujarat government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of violence at a university in Ahmedabad in which two foreign students sustained injuries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said one of the two foreign students injured in the violence has been discharged from hospital.

"An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators," he said on 'X'.

"Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention," he said.