Strip-searching undertrial prisoner violates right to privacy: Court

Conducting a search of an undertrial prisoner by stripping them nude amounts to a "violation of [their] fundamental right to privacy", observed a special court in Mumbai and ordered authorities of a Mumbai prison to use scanners and gadgets instead of strip searches.

Special judge under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) B.D. Shelke passed the order on April 10 on a complaint by Ahmed Kamal Shaikh, an accused in the 1993 blasts case. The detailed order became available recently.

Shaikh claimed that whenever he is taken back to the prison after court proceedings, the guards at the entrance search him after stripping him naked before other prisoners and staff members. The practice is humiliating and also a violation of his right to privacy, the application said.