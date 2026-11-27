Washington imposed sanctions on New Delhi after India conducted five nuclear tests on 11 and 13 May 1998. Talbott and Jaswant Singh, who became India’s external affairs minister later that year, met 14 times in seven countries across three continents to address the nuclear dispute and rebuild ties.

The talks paved the way for Bill Clinton’s visit to India in 2000, the first by a US president in 22 years. They also helped establish the relationship on which the two countries later built their civil nuclear agreement.

During the discussions, Talbott pressed India to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, stop producing fissile material, show restraint in deploying missiles and warheads, tighten export controls and resume talks with Pakistan. He also sought a timetable for progress. Singh resisted those demands while keeping the dialogue going.

In his book Engaging India: Diplomacy, Democracy and the Bomb, Talbott wrote that India had used the talks to demonstrate its resolve under US pressure. He concluded that Singh had come closer to achieving his objectives than he had to achieving his own.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1946, Talbott covered Soviet–American relations for Time, where he served as Washington bureau chief and wrote a foreign affairs column. As Clinton’s deputy secretary of state, he helped shape US policy towards Russia and other former Soviet republics. He later served as president of the Brookings Institution from 2002 to 2017 and chaired the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

With PTI inputs