Stroke kills one Indian every 4 minutes: AIIMS neurologist

Strokes can be fatal or can lead to paralysis and should be treated as soon as possible. The 'golden window' for the treatment of stroke is considered to be 4.5. hours, beyond which certain therapies would not help reverse the damage to the neurons.



When it comes to timely stroke care access, India faces an infrastructural gap between urban and rural populations. Telemedicine can help improve the conditions, she suggested.



"One of the solutions for this deficiency in rich and poor resource settings in India is to adopt telestroke models in poor resource settings. Implementation of Telemedicine/telestroke facilities is an important step for bridging the economically and geographically challenged and underprivileged sections of the society, Srivastava said.



A study published in the journal Neurology shows that depression may be linked to stroke. People who have symptoms of depression may have an increased risk of having a stroke. Depression can also worsen recovery after a stroke.



Besides Covid has also been associated with increased levels of strokes. People with Covid were found to be over 2.5 times more likely to have an unfavourable outcome and face a difficult recovery post-stroke, according to a recent study by researchers at the Thomas Jefferson University in the US.