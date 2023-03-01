Strong evidence required to corroborate extra-judicial confession: SC

The top court said in case of circumstantial evidence, motive has an important role to play.



"Motive may also have a role to play even in a case of direct evidence but it carries much greater importance in a case of circumstantial evidence than a case of direct evidence. It is an important link in the chain of circumstances," it said.



The apex court said the entire case of the prosecution proceeds on presumption that Sarkar has died.



"The principle of corpus delicti (body of the crime) has judgments on both sides stating that conviction can be recorded in the absence of the recovery of the corpus and the other view that no conviction could be recorded in the absence of recovery of the corpus.



"The later view is for the reason that if subsequently the corpus appears as alive, someone may have been convicted and sentenced and suffered incarceration for no crime committed by him," it said.