'Strong vibrations, chemical-like smell': Panic in Delhi's Rohini after blast

Residents of Delhi's Rohini area woke up to the sound of a loud blast on Sunday morning. Its vibrations were felt in faraway houses, hundreds of metres away, they said.

Locals said there was a "chemical-like" smell at the site and thick white smoke everywhere as panic gripped the Paschim Vihar area after the blast happened near a CRPF school.

"It wasn't like a firecracker, the sound was incredibly loud. And for 15-20 minutes, there was just smoke everywhere," said Kiran Sachdeva, a resident of the locality.

Sachdeva, in her 60s, described the blast as an "earthquake-like" shock, and said her house was about 200-250 meters away from the site.

Local businesses were affected by the explosion, with the fire brigade, police, bomb squad as well as a team of the NIA and NSG visiting the area to ascertain the cause of the explosion. No one was injured in the incident but the walls of the schools and some shops and a car nearby received damage, according to officials.

The usually-bustling streets were eerily quiet, with all shops and kiosks closed and their glass windows and signboards shattered.