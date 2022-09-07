Structural changes needed to ensure positive effects reach marginalised queer people: SC judge

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has said that the decriminalisation of Section 377 of IPC by the apex court has enabled queer people to emerge as legally empowered citizens.

He said that though the judgement enabled them to demand their rights, rightfully and proudly but still structural changes are needed to ensure positive legal effects for marginalised queer people, who continue to face intersecting oppression.

Speaking at IIT-Delhi on the topic of "realising diversity: making difference matter in higher education" on Tuesday, Justice Chandrachud said, "Certain groups of queer people due to their caste and class positions are more susceptible and vulnerable to the abuse of the law, both in terms of symbolic and material harm".

He said that the much-needed first legal step that the Supreme Court was able to take with the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the Navtej Singh Johar verdict dated September 6, 2018, would not have been possible without the stories and experiences of the petitioners and countless others whom they represented.

"Today also marks a special occasion as we get a chance to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the Supreme Court's judgement in Navtej Singh Johar. While the decriminalisation of Section 377 has enabled queer people to emerge as legally empowered citizens and demand for their rights, rightfully and proudly; structural changes are still needed to ensure that we are able to extend these positive legal effects to marginalised queer people, who continue to face intersecting oppressions", he said.