Structures outside Pakistan High Commission demolished after Islamabad action

Authorities on Thursday demolished structures and barricades outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, days after similar installations were removed from outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad in an apparent tit-for-tat move.

Official sources said the structures in New Delhi had extended beyond the mission’s approved boundary. Agencies involved in the operation used a JCB machine to remove barricades, roofing and queue-management installations along the lane outside the compound, including those near the visa section.

Article 22 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations makes recognised mission premises inviolable, barring host-country authorities from entering without the head of mission’s consent. The premises, property, archives and official vehicles are protected against search, requisition, attachment, seizure or other enforcement action.

The host country is required to protect the premises against intrusion or damage and prevent disruption to the mission’s functioning.

These safeguards apply only within the recognised boundaries of a diplomatic mission.

Structures built beyond an approved diplomatic boundary, such as those demolished outside the Pakistan High Commission, may remain subject to local laws and civic regulations. However, any enforcement action close to a diplomatic mission involves respecting the inviolability of its recognised premises.