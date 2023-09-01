Student dies during examination in Bihar's Samastipur, fellow examinees go on rampage

Students of a college in Bihar's Samastipur went on a rampage after a student died in an examination hall on Thursday.

The students of Sant Kabir College claimed that victim Amit Kumar collapsed inside the examination hall due to excessive heats and humid conditions.

He might have become a victim of dehydration as there was no drinking water and fans in the examination centre.

Amit Kumar, a student of BA first year, and was giving the examination of Hindi.