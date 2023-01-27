Student groups screen BBC documentary, 'The Kashmir Files' movie at Hyderabad varsity

The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday organised the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here even as the RSS' student wing, ABVP showed the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', on the campus.

The Fraternity Movement in UoH campus, a students' group, had earlier organised the screening of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" on January 21, at the varsity campus without prior notice or permission, prompting the University authorities to seek a report on the incident for taking necessary action.

The screening of the documentary "India: The Modi Question", the access to which was recently blocked by the Centre on social media platforms, was earlier announced by the SFI at the university campus.