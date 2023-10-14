Student suicide triggers massive protest in Hyderabad

A female student's suicide over the postponement of competitive exam of the Telangana State Public Service Commission triggered a massive protest in Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar area.

M. Pravalika (23) took the drastic step at the hostel where she was staying to prepare for the Group-2 exam.

The massive protest on Friday night was staged by hundreds of students, who sat on the road with her body, demanding justice.

BJP MP K. Laxman and Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav also joined the protest, which led to tension in the area in the heart of the city.

They alleged that repeated cancellation and postponement of the exams by TSPSC due to question paper leak and the bungling has badly affected thousands of students.