Students across universities in the region stand up for CU students

Another claimed that they had been told by the CU authorities not to speak with "outsiders" as the same would tarnish the institute's reputation. "We are leaving for a few days as our parents are nervous, and quite understandably."



The last two days also witnessed several rumours. In fact, the state government, Police and CU authorities had to appeal repeatedly through media and social media, warning people not to pay heed to them.



President of PSU (Lalkar), PU, Aman recalled: "On Sunday when we went to the CU campus, all efforts were made to stop us. We were clearly told that nothing had happened and we were here to create trouble'. I do not understand how supporting fellow students is trouble-making. They have declared holidays. With no hostlers, how does the Police now plan to hold investigations?"



Adding that now students have left the hostels, they plan to mobilise the support of the civil society, the student leader said: "Lawyers' forum and others are in touch with us. We want the CU to clarify why are they trying to suppress information. Also, what made the Police reach the conclusion that there were no videos of other girls? The hostelers told me that when the Police reached, the girls were forced to switch off their phones and statements of those speaking against were not recorded."



Simran Atwal of Punjab Feminist Union of Students added: "We are in touch with students there as they need external help. It is a private university, and they are scared to speak up. What is the kind of security they have there? First, they were put in a hostel built for male students, and if someone is not safe inside a hostel, what does it say..."



The organisation, which acquaints women students on the campus with intricacies of the Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) says that the incident at CU and the way it was handled also questions the legal provisions and mechanisms made to protect women.



"These practices are on paper, and seldom practised. By the way, the external member of PUCASH is an animal rights activist," concluded another member of the organisation.