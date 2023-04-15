UGC: SC, ST, OBC,women must lead students' grievance redressal panels

The University Grants Commission has made it mandatory to appoint representatives from the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and women either as chairperson or members of students grievance redressal committees.

The UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023—which will replace the 2019 guidelines—were notified on April 11 and have been aligned to the new National Education Policy.

The commission on Thursday asked all higher education institutions to comply with the new norms that seek to provide opportunities for the redressal of grievances of students already enrolled in any institution, as well as those seeking admission to such institutions.