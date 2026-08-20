Students injured in ABVP-Left clash at Jadavpur University

Several students were injured after members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Left-leaning student groups clashed at Jadavpur University early on Thursday, university sources said.

Some of the injured students were taken to hospital for treatment. The university’s administrative building, Aurobindo Bhavan, was locked as tensions escalated and groups gathered outside it.

The confrontation arose from a general body meeting of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union called by Left-backed groups on Wednesday night. ABVP members challenged the legitimacy of the meeting, and the dispute continued late into the night before turning violent.

The episode reflects a long-running struggle between the ABVP and Left organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India, Democratic Students’ Organisation and Democratic Students’ Federation, over control of campus spaces and the legitimacy of student bodies in the absence of formal elections.

Fires were allegedly started at several locations on the campus during the early hours of Thursday, according to university sources.