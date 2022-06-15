Students of Telangana's IIIT Basara continue protest

"We don't even have a proper drinking water facility. Though this was brought to the notice of the authorities many times, no action was taken," a student leader said.



The students have vowed to continue their protest till their problems are addressed.



Meanwhile, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has said that she has called a meeting with the vice-chancellor. She assured that all issues will be resolved as soon as possible.



The minister's assurance came after IT minister K. T. Rama Rao tweeted that he would bring the issues to the notice of the education minister. Rama Rao was responding to a tweet by a student drawing his attention to the problems. Battini Teja Goud wrote that 8,000 students are sitting on the road and waiting for his reply.