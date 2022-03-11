Study claiming Covid mortality higher than official count speculative, misinformed: Health Ministry

The ministry said that such predictions are founded on certain sets of inputs either based on real world scenarios, or approximations of those inputs that are not available. The study takes into account different methodologies for different countries and for India, for example, data sources used by this study appear to have been taken from newspaper reports and non-peer reviewed studies. This model uses data of all cause excess mortality, created by another non-peer reviewed model, as an input and this raises serious concerns about the accuracy of the results of this statistical exercise, said the health ministry in a statement.



"Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths due to Covid-19 have been issued by Union Health Ministry to all States and UTs. Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on May 10, 2020 issued 'Guidance for appropriate recording of Covid-19 related deaths in India'. The reporting of deaths is regularly done in a transparent manner and is daily updated in public domain on the website of Union Ministry of Health. Even the backlog in Covid-19 mortality data being submitted by the States at different times is reconciled in the data of Government of India on a regular basis", said the ministry.



The ministry also clarified in the statement that there is a financial incentive in India to report Covid-19 deaths as they are entitled to monetary compensation. Hence, the likelihood of underreporting is less.