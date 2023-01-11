Submit details of tenants, domestic help to police: Jammu admin to landlords

The move comes after several instances, in which anti-national elements sought hideouts in residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic helpers, have been reported in Jammu.

An order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Avny Lavasa on Tuesday said the landlords shall submit the details within three days of the issuance of the order.

"All owners shall, after the issuance of this order, within three days submit without fail the detailed particulars of the tenants as per the declaration form to be signed by both the owner and the tenant, to the concerned police station, either in person or by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer," the order read.

It said the step was taken after Jammu's Senior Superintendent of Police brought to Lavasa's notice that there was an imminent need to conduct verification following instances where anti-national and anti-social elements have sought hideouts in residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic helpers.