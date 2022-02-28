Submitted 'evidence' to PMO on misuse of power by Central agencies: Sanjay Raut, says 'game has begun'

The Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that certain people" had asked him to assist in toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra so that the state could be forced into mid-term elections.



He had also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central agencies were being used with the "oblique motive" of toppling democratically elected governments.



In a press conference, Raut had accused the ED of threatening people who had sold land to him and his family about 17 years ago and in 2012-13, and forcing them (the sellers) into issuing statements against him.