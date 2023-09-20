Success of Chandrayaan 3 based on contribution of successive PMs: Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the success of Chandrayaan 3 was based on the contributions of successive Prime Ministers of India.

Addressing the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the senior Congress MP said, “Please acknowledge that the capabilities, competencies and capacities that have resulted in the success of Chandrayaan 3 are the result of investments made over the last 60 years."

“These are based on the contributions of successive Prime Ministers. These are based on the contributions of a large number of Indian scientists.”

Jairam Ramesh said that today is the day we should salute our Indian scientific community.

He said, "When you are removing Darwin’s ‘Theory of Evolution’ from the textbooks, when you reject Newton, when you reject Einstein, and you think all knowledge was available to India 2000 years ago, this is not scientific temper.