Sucheta Dalal quizzed by ED in NSE co-location scam

Dalal said that she was summoned and then she joined the ED's probe in NSE's co-location scam.



"Just before the New Delhi meeting, I was told that they wanted to record my statement before Pushpal Paul. On asking Abhinav Khare, the SP CBI, he had told me that it was about 'Ken Fong'. This is the name used by the whistle-blower.



Indeed, most of the questions asked by the the CBI were about Ken Fong's four letters. I had carried all the four letters posted by Ken Fong to me from two different countries and showed the CBI copies of my e-mails to SEBI. I was asked if I knew who Ken Fong was. I do not know who he is and I said so emphatically. I was also asked about the process which we followed before writing the article and the decision to publish it. And whether I had asked to visit the NSE before writing the article," Dalal said in her statement.



She was asked if she knew Sanjay Pandey, the former Commissioner of Police, whose firm, iSec Services Pvt Ltd is under the scanner for which she replied in positive. But she said that she had nothing to do with his business.