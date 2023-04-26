Sudan crisis: 3rd Batch of 135 Indians carried By IAF Aircraft under operation Kaveri
Earlier, another IAF aircraft with 148 Indian citizens landed in Jeddah
A 3rd Batch of 135 Indians carried were carried by the IAF Aircraft under operation Kaveri from Sudan. They arrived from Port Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah early Wednesday morning.
This is the third batch rescued from war-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri.
The government of India will facilitate the journey of these Indian nationals back to the country soon, tweeted MoS in Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan.
The Indian government is running Operation Kaveri to extract stranded citizens from Sudan which has been hit by severe violence due to clashes between the country's forces and rebel RAF.
India on Tuesday evacuated the first batch of 278 Indians from Sudan on board naval ship INS Sumedha and rushed in essential relief supplies for its remaining stranded citizens as ceasefire appeared to be holding in the strife-torn African country.
Hours later, a C-130J heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force also landed at Port Sudan to undertake evacuation operations, officials said.
Separately, the Indian Navy's second ship, INS Teg, arrived in Port Sudan to bring back more Indians under New Delhi's mission 'Operation Kaveri' that has been launched to evacuate around 3,000 Indians from Sudan, the officials said.
