Sulli Deals, Bulli Bai app creators granted bail

During his interrogation, it emerged that he used to interact with various virtual identities on social media and used to engage in group discussions.



In July 2021, in one of the groups in which Bishnoi was a member, another group member shared the details of the "Sulli Deals". That was the first time Bishnoi or other group members had heard about the app.



Based on disclosures made by Bishnoi and on the basis of technical analysis, Thakur was identified and traced in Indore. Later on January 8, a team of IFSO, Delhi Police Special Cell went to Indore and arrested the accused.



Thakur was examined and his technical gadgets were subjected to preliminary analysis.



During the investigation, he was subjected to interrogation, in which he confessed that he had created the Sulli Deal app on GitHub.