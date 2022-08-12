Sulli deals case: SC issues notice on Aumkareshwar Thakur's plea to club FIRs

The bench observed, "There are different offences. One is Sulli deals and another is Bulli bai. Can different offences be clubbed?" The bench further queried, if with respect to each website there is different proceedings, could it be possible to say whatever uploaded is confined to one place?



Justice Kaul told the petitioner's counsel, "You have uploaded photos of various people and each is an aggrieved party".



However, the top court sought response from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra governments. The bench noted that there were multiple uploads on the app, and there were different FIRs in connection with it. The top court refused to stay the probe. In the Sulli deals case, a Delhi court had earlier granted bail to Thakur, who was arrested in January this year.