Sun sets on India’s iconic MiG-21 fighter jets after 62 years of service
The last jets of the 23 squadron, nicknamed ‘Panthers’, were honored with a ceremonial flypast and water cannon salute
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday, 26 September, retired the legendary MiG-21 fighter jet, marking the end of an era after the aircraft defended Indian skies for over six decades. Air chief marshal A.P. Singh, chief of air force, flew the last mission of the iconic jet from the Chandigarh airbase, bringing to a close the service of a fleet that played a pivotal role in India’s military history.
The MiG-21 Bison, a Soviet-era supersonic fighter, has a storied legacy, including shooting down Pakistan Air Force aircraft during the 1965 and 1971 wars and playing a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil conflict. The jet also captured headlines in 2019, when Group Captain (then Wing Commander) Abhinandan Varthaman downed a PAF F-16 a day after the Balakot airstrike, cementing its place in modern Indian military history.
Decommissioning ceremony
The decommissioning ceremony at Chandigarh Air Force Station was attended by top military and government leaders, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff general Anil Chauhan, Army Chief gen Upendra Dwivedi, IAF chief air chief marshal A.P. Singh, and navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi.
The last jets of the 23 squadron, nicknamed ‘Panthers’, were honored with a ceremonial flypast and water cannon salute. Squadron leader Priya Sharma, the last woman fighter pilot to fly a MiG-21, participated in the farewell mission. Pilots and officials shared emotional anecdotes, reflecting on the jet’s six decades of valor, courage, and national service.
Legacy of the MiG-21
The MiG-21 was first inducted into the IAF in 1963, with wing commander Dilbagh Singh leading the inaugural No. 28 Squadron, ‘First Supersonics’, based in Chandigarh. Singh later rose to become Air Chief Marshal and Chief of Air Staff, highlighting the aircraft’s deep connection with India’s air force leadership.
Over the years, the MiG-21 became a symbol of India’s air power, participating in key operations such as the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and modern counter-terror operations including the 2019 Balakot strike. The fighter trained countless Indian pilots, leaving behind a rich legacy of tales of courage and aerial heroism. Its roar in the sky has long been a symbol of national pride and has been depicted in numerous films.
The farewell included two flypast formations, ‘Badal’ and ‘Panther’, paying tribute to the aircraft’s enduring legacy. The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, India’s indigenous fighter, is poised to replace the MiG-21 in operational service.
Describing the jet, the IAF said: “Six decades of service, countless tales of courage, a warhorse that carried the pride of a nation into the skies.”
For pilots, officials, and military enthusiasts, the MiG-21’s decommissioning marked an emotional chapter in India’s defense history, celebrating the jet’s immense contribution to national security and its enduring place in the hearts of those who flew and served alongside it.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines