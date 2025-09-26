Sun sets on India’s iconic MiG-21 fighter jets after 62 years of service

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday, 26 September, retired the legendary MiG-21 fighter jet, marking the end of an era after the aircraft defended Indian skies for over six decades. Air chief marshal A.P. Singh, chief of air force, flew the last mission of the iconic jet from the Chandigarh airbase, bringing to a close the service of a fleet that played a pivotal role in India’s military history.

The MiG-21 Bison, a Soviet-era supersonic fighter, has a storied legacy, including shooting down Pakistan Air Force aircraft during the 1965 and 1971 wars and playing a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil conflict. The jet also captured headlines in 2019, when Group Captain (then Wing Commander) Abhinandan Varthaman downed a PAF F-16 a day after the Balakot airstrike, cementing its place in modern Indian military history.

Decommissioning ceremony

The decommissioning ceremony at Chandigarh Air Force Station was attended by top military and government leaders, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff general Anil Chauhan, Army Chief gen Upendra Dwivedi, IAF chief air chief marshal A.P. Singh, and navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi.

The last jets of the 23 squadron, nicknamed ‘Panthers’, were honored with a ceremonial flypast and water cannon salute. Squadron leader Priya Sharma, the last woman fighter pilot to fly a MiG-21, participated in the farewell mission. Pilots and officials shared emotional anecdotes, reflecting on the jet’s six decades of valor, courage, and national service.