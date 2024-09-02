Sunita Kejriwal criticises BJP govt of doing nothing, seeks votes for AAP to build ‘new Haryana’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday, 1 September accused the BJP government in Haryana of doing nothing in 10 years and urged the people to vote for AAP to build "a new Haryana".

Assembly polls in Haryana will take place on 5 October and the results declared on 8 October.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, Sunita Kejriwal asked the people if they witnessed any improvement in school education and government health facilities during the BJP's 10-year tenure.

"Are you getting round-the-clock free electricity?" she asked.

In 10 years, the BJP did nothing, Sunita Kejriwal claimed.

She also highlighted the improvement in government schools and hospitals in AAP-governed Delhi and Punjab.

The plan of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women would shortly be implemented in Punjab and Delhi, she added.

Calling her husband Arvind Kejriwal -- the AAP national convenor who is in jail in an excise policy case -- "Haryana ka laal (son of Haryana)", Sunita Kejriwal said, "Nobody could imagine that Haryana's son would become the Delhi chief minister after 20 years."

"It is no less than a miracle," she asserted. "He (Kejriwal) was born on August 16, 1968. The day he was born, it was Krishna Janmashtami. I feel that God sent Kejriwal to do something special."

"Arvind ji started at zero, floated his own party and became the chief minister of Delhi in his first elections," Sunita Kejriwal said.

He did things that big parties and big leaders could never do, she said. "And because of this, (PM Narendra) Modi ji is jealous of Kejriwal. He (Modi) cannot do such things."