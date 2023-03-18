Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

A party leader said it was a courtesy visit as the veteran actor has been an ardent supporter of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena. "It was a non-political meeting between Rajinikanth and Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas welcomed the actor at their residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.