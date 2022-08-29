Supertech demolition: Environmentalists call for regular air monitoring, waste segregation

The UPPCB needs to monitor the air quality levels of the site and whole area, post demolition, till at least for a month and a half (because NCR starts witnessing spurt in the air pollution levels late October onwards), so as to ensure that pollution from demolition does not coincide with the annual pollution factor, he suggested.



The UPPCB must oversee and ensure that the provisions of the C&D Waste Rules are strictly implemented. The CPCB must ensure that there are no lapses by the AUPPCB and Noida Authority.



The Noida Authority needs to ensure that there is proper segregation of the waste, into concrete, steel, soil, wood, glass, plastics, bricks and mortar etc, as provided under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.



After segregation, they must be carefully transported under covered sheets, to the C&D waste processing site, where another round of segregation must take place. The Noida Authority must incentivise reuse of the extracted materials in the construction activity, including non-structural concrete, colony and rural roads.



Water sprinklers, spray guns must remain installed in adequate numbers in and around the site and used regularly till the disposal of the entire demolition waste. The areas in the vicinity of the towers must be greened/landscaped, to contain the dust, he said.