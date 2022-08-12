Supertech twin towers demolition: SC grants an additional week to Noida authority

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed with Noida authority submissions seeking an additional bandwidth of August 29-September 4 for demolition of Supertech twin towers in case of any circumstances delaying the demolition on August 28.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed with submissions of the Noida authority, which was represented by senior advocate Ravindra Kumar. "Considering any unforeseen circumstances/ factor or any delay in charging time on account due to technical reasons and / or weather conditions, a bandwidth of seven days between August 28 to September 4, may be granted for carrying out the demolition in the event of the not demolition not taking place on August 28, due to the aforesaid circumstances," said the Noida's plea.