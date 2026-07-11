Supporters of former MP minister block NH 44, violence after denial of ticket

‘No retaliatory stone-pelting’

According to the administration, several vehicles were vandalised during the violence. The windshields of three to four police vehicles were smashed, several trucks damaged and some vehicles were even overturned. The Collector claimed that throughout the incident, the police neither resorted to a lathi-charge nor engaged in retaliatory stone-pelting.

The administration made every effort to handle the situation peacefully and resorted to using tear gas only when no other option remained. He mentioned that the administration is currently appealing to the protesters to come out and return to their homes.

The trouble began when the BJP announced it was fielding Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia by-election. Mishra and his supporters had expected the party for him. Following the announcement, a large number of supporters took to the streets and began protesting.

It is worth noting that in the 2023 assembly elections, Rajendra Bharti of the Congress had defeated Mishra by a margin of approximately 7,500 votes. The Datia seat fell vacant after Bharti's assembly membership was terminated following his sentencing to three years in prison by a Delhi court in a fraud case. Voting for this seat is scheduled for July 30, and counting will take place on August 3.