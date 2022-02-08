Supreme Court accepts settlement between Adani Power, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam in Rs 11K crore PPA dispute

On September 30, last year, the top court asked Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd. to respond to a curative plea by GUVNL challenging it's 2019 judgment which had upheld the private firm's termination of a pact with the state PSU.



At the outset, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal submitted before the bench that parties have settled the problem and there was a claim of over Rs 10,000 crore compensation and it now stands withdrawn. The AG urged the top court to record the settlement in the matter. The bench, also comprising Justices U.U. Lalit, D.Y. Chandrachud, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant queried the law officer, how to interfere in the judgment?



The counsel for Adani submitted that curative petition can be disposed of on the terms of settlement reached between the parties, and the firm will continue to supply power.

The Chief Justice queried that once the court has taken up the curative and doesn't interfere in the judgment then how can it modify the judgment. He added, "You want it to be disposed of based on settlement?"