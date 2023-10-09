SC adjourns hearing on pleas by Gandhis, AAP for faceless tax assessment

The Supreme Court on Monday, 9 October, adjourned pleas filed by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and several charitable trusts against the transfer of their tax assessment from faceless assessment to the central circle.

The bench comprising justices Khanna and SNV Bhatti adjourned the hearing as the solicitor general was unavailable. The issue will come up again on Friday, 13 October.

Last week on Tuesday while referring to pleas filed by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against the transfers, the apex court said the central assessments may be required if there were cross-transactions between individuals.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, who was appearing for the Gandhi family and trusts associated with them, said that because of a search in fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's case, the I-T authorities have tagged all these as supplementary cases because of Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi's husband.

The Gandhis have said they had nothing to do with the Bhandari group’s cases and there has been no instance of search or seizure in their cases.