Supreme Court agrees to hear after April 15 PIL on speedy trial in cases against politicians

Outside they can wait for years. No problem. When it comes to the Supreme Court and you enter into the Supreme Court, it (the case) will become very urgent, said the bench which also comprised justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

This is a public interest litigation (PIL). We have passed some orders. Now it is going on. Please wait for some time. The problem is that the judges have to be available... If I constitute a special bench for this case then I will disturb two benches. On a Friday, can I disturb two benches? the CJI said.

The CJI, after being urged by the amicus curiae, assisted by lawyer Sneha Kalita, agreed to hear the plea after April 15.

The bench said, meanwhile, it can allow some interim applications of some high courts seeking transfer of some special judges conducting trials against lawmakers on various grounds.

Earlier, the bench, on February 9, had agreed to consider listing for early hearing the PIL.

Hansaria had said a fresh report, giving details of the pending cases against serving and former MPs, MLAs and MLCs, has been filed with the court and urgent, stringent steps are needed for expeditious disposal of the pending criminal cases.