SC agrees to hear plea alleging minor's sexual assault, torture by Gujarat police

The Supreme Court on Friday scheduled 15 September to hear a petition alleging the sexual assault and custodial torture of a 17-year-old boy by Gujarat Police.

The matter was mentioned for urgent consideration before a bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran. The plea, filed by the sister of the alleged victim, demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, provided that no officer from the Gujarat police cadre is included. The petitioners further requested that the investigation be conducted under the direct oversight of the Supreme Court itself.

As an alternative measure, the petitioner sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to be monitored by the court.

“This is an Article 32 petition. The petitioner’s minor brother was picked up by the police, tortured in custody, and sexually assaulted — sticks were inserted into his anus. We are praying for the urgent constitution of a medical board by AIIMS Delhi,” advocate Rohin Bhatt submitted before the bench, pressing for an immediate hearing.

CJI Gavai responded, “Will list it for hearing on Monday,” thereby fixing the matter for 15 September.

According to the petition, the teenager was detained by police from Botad town in Gujarat on suspicion of involvement in a theft of gold and cash. It alleged that he was held in unlawful custody from 19 to 28 August, during which time he was subjected to brutal beatings and sexual assault inside the police station.