Supreme Court allows 100% visually impaired to appear in counselling for MD psychiatry

The Supreme Court has allowed a 100 per cent visually impaired student to appear for counseling for admission to MD psychiatry.



A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said: "Issue notice... Pending further orders, the provisional allotment of a seat to the petitioner in the MD Psychiatry course at Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai, shall not be disturbed to his detriment and the petitioner would be permitted to participate in the ongoing process of counselling."



The top court order came on a special leave petition filed by Iyer Seetharaman Venugopalan challenging the Bombay High Court order passed on February 2, which declined to entertain the petitioner's interim prayer to permit him to participate in the counselling process of NEET for postgraduate medical courses.