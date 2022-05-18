Supreme Court allows OBC quota in MP local body polls, directs poll notification in a week

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday submitted the second report of the OBC Commission during the hearing on its plea for modification of the May 10 order. The state government contended that the OBC Commission's report is in relation to the percentage of local body wise reservation and argued that the court should rely on this report. Meanwhile, the government also requested the apex court to allow it to issue notification for the reservation for OBCs on its basis.



The government has presented the 2011 population figures for giving OBC reservation. According to this, the total number of OBCs is reported to be 51 per cent of the population. The government believes that if OBCs get reservation on this basis, then justice will be done to them. After hearing all the parties, the apex court had fixed the matter for Wednesday.