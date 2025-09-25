SC allows Ramleela festivities at Firozabad school, stays Allahabad HC order
A bench of justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N. Kotiswar Singh allow the festivities, provided students aren’t inconvenienced
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 September, stayed the Allahabad High Court’s order that had barred Ramleela celebrations at a school ground in Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh.
A bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N. Kotiswar Singh allowed the festivities to continue, provided they do not inconvenience students.
The bench noted, “Although we do not approve of holding religious festivities on school grounds, this Ramleela has been going on for the past 100 years, and this year’s celebrations began on 14 September.”
The court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Shree Nagar Ram Lila Mahtosav and directed the high court to seek proposals for an alternative site for future events.
It also instructed the high court to hear the organisers along with other stakeholders before suggesting a new venue.
The bench reprimanded the PIL petitioner, Pradeep Singh Rana, for delaying his complaint until after the festivities began, questioning his interest in blocking the event since he is neither a student nor a parent of the students. Rana had approached the high court only after construction of a concrete wall for the event had started.
With PTI inputs
