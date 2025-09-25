SC allows Ramleela festivities at Firozabad school, stays Allahabad HC order

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 September, stayed the Allahabad High Court’s order that had barred Ramleela celebrations at a school ground in Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N. Kotiswar Singh allowed the festivities to continue, provided they do not inconvenience students.

The bench noted, “Although we do not approve of holding religious festivities on school grounds, this Ramleela has been going on for the past 100 years, and this year’s celebrations began on 14 September.”