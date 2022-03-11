Supreme Court appoints ex-judge Sikri as chairperson of High Powered Committee on Chardham project

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre said that since Justice (retd) Sikri has already been appointed by this court as chairperson of the oversight committee to look after environmental concerns and other issues related to the Chardham project, it would be better if he is appointed as Chairperson.

The bench agreed to the suggestion and appointed Justice (retd) Sikri.

Chopra was appointed as chairperson of the HPC by the top court on August 8, 2019.