SC asks Centre to frame compensation policy for Covid vaccine adverse events

In a significant directive aimed at strengthening safeguards in the public health system, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday asked the Centre to formulate a no-fault compensation policy for individuals who suffer serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.

A Bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta delivered the ruling while hearing a batch of petitions raising concerns over the management of adverse reactions linked to Covid immunisation. The court, however, expressed confidence in the existing system designed to track and scientifically assess such incidents.

While pronouncing the verdict, justice Nath observed that the current institutional framework for monitoring adverse events following immunisation would remain in place. The Bench said there was no immediate necessity for a separate, court-appointed panel of experts, as a mechanism for scientific evaluation already exists within the government’s health apparatus.