SC asks Centre to frame compensation policy for Covid vaccine adverse events
Supreme Court emphasises that its ruling does not foreclose other legal avenues for affected individuals
In a significant directive aimed at strengthening safeguards in the public health system, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday asked the Centre to formulate a no-fault compensation policy for individuals who suffer serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.
A Bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta delivered the ruling while hearing a batch of petitions raising concerns over the management of adverse reactions linked to Covid immunisation. The court, however, expressed confidence in the existing system designed to track and scientifically assess such incidents.
While pronouncing the verdict, justice Nath observed that the current institutional framework for monitoring adverse events following immunisation would remain in place. The Bench said there was no immediate necessity for a separate, court-appointed panel of experts, as a mechanism for scientific evaluation already exists within the government’s health apparatus.
At the same time, the court emphasised that its ruling does not foreclose other legal avenues for affected individuals. The judgement clarified that citizens would remain free to pursue remedies available under law if they choose to do so.
Importantly, the Bench also underlined that the creation of a no-fault compensation framework should not be interpreted as an acknowledgment of liability by the Union government or any other authority. Rather, it is intended as a humanitarian safeguard within the broader public health architecture.
The court’s verdict came on a set of petitions that drew attention to tragic cases from 2021, including allegations that two women died after receiving their first dose of the Covishield vaccine. The pleas contended that both victims had experienced severe adverse effects following immunisation, prompting calls for a more robust support system for those affected.
With this direction, the Supreme Court has sought to strike a delicate balance — maintaining trust in India’s vaccination programme while ensuring that individuals who suffer rare but serious adverse events are not left without a compassionate mechanism for relief.
With PTI inputs