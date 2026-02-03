SC bail to 3 in Pune Porsche crash draws sharp criticism from victims’ kin

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to three accused in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash case, drawing sharp criticism from the family of one of the two engineers killed, who said the decision sends a “wrong message” to society.

The tragic incident occurred on 19 May 2024, when a Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol, struck and killed IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar. In the aftermath, several individuals were accused of tampering with blood samples to shield the juvenile driver.

The three granted bail — Amar Santish Gaikwad, alleged middleman; Aditya Avinash Sood; and Ashish Satish Mittal — were accused of conspiring to replace the blood samples of the juveniles involved. Mittal is a friend of the main accused’s father, Sood is the father of a rear-seat passenger, and Gaikwad allegedly accepted Rs 3 lakh to manipulate the reports.