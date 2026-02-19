Supreme Court closes plea over ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ after title withdrawn

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday disposed of a petition challenging the film earlier titled ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ after the makers informed the court that the contentious name had been formally withdrawn.

A Bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan took on record an affidavit filed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, stating that the disputed title would not be used “in any manner whatsoever” and that all publicity material bearing the name had been removed.

Recording the undertaking, the Bench observed that no further directions were necessary and closed the proceedings. The court also noted that, in view of the assurance given, no fresh criminal proceedings should be initiated in connection with the withdrawn title.

The public interest litigation (PIL) had alleged that the film’s title and storyline promoted caste- and religion-based stereotyping and offended the dignity of the Brahmin community. The petitioner argued that combining the caste identifier “Pandit” with the term “ghooskhor” (bribe-taker) created a defamatory association and infringed constitutional safeguards.