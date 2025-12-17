Supreme Court collegium clears two names for Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of two judicial officers as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, continuing the process of filling vacancies in the higher judiciary.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, approved the proposal at its meeting on December 16, according to a statement issued by the apex court. The officers recommended are Ramesh Chander Dimri and Neerja Kulwant Kalson.

The recommendations were initially initiated by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in consultation with the court’s two senior-most judges, in line with the prescribed procedure for appointments to High Courts.

Under the Memorandum of Procedure governing judicial appointments, proposals for appointing High Court judges originate from the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court. If the Chief Minister wishes to suggest any names, these must be forwarded to the Chief Justice for consideration.