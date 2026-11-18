Supreme Court issues notice to advocate Pravin Singhal over remarks questioning CJI Surya Kant's integrity.

SCBA secures attorney-general's consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings under Contempt of Courts Act.

Courtroom incident occurred on 16 November, when Singhal was escorted out after confronting the CJI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 18 November issued notice to advocate Pravin Singhal on a criminal contempt petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) over allegedly derogatory remarks he made against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during court proceedings.

A three-judge bench of Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana sought Singhal's response and fixed 20 January 2027 as the next date of hearing.

"Having perused the papers before us, which include the consent of the AG under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt Act, we are prima facie satisfied that the motion of SCBA for initiation of proceedings against the sole respondent referred to in the petition requires to be taken forward. We issue notice returnable January 20, 2027," the bench said.

Appearing for the SCBA, its president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai submitted that such conduct was wholly unacceptable.

The proceedings follow an incident on 16 November, when Singhal was escorted out of a Supreme Court courtroom after making personal remarks against the CJI. He had approached a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana, seeking an urgent hearing on allegations of corruption in the judiciary.