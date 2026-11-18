'Unsavoury' remarks against CJI: SC issues contempt notice to lawyer
SCBA seeks criminal contempt proceedings against Pravin Singhal after he questioned CJI's integrity in open court
Supreme Court issues notice to advocate Pravin Singhal over remarks questioning CJI Surya Kant's integrity.
SCBA secures attorney-general's consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings under Contempt of Courts Act.
Courtroom incident occurred on 16 November, when Singhal was escorted out after confronting the CJI.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 18 November issued notice to advocate Pravin Singhal on a criminal contempt petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) over allegedly derogatory remarks he made against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during court proceedings.
A three-judge bench of Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana sought Singhal's response and fixed 20 January 2027 as the next date of hearing.
"Having perused the papers before us, which include the consent of the AG under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt Act, we are prima facie satisfied that the motion of SCBA for initiation of proceedings against the sole respondent referred to in the petition requires to be taken forward. We issue notice returnable January 20, 2027," the bench said.
Appearing for the SCBA, its president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai submitted that such conduct was wholly unacceptable.
The proceedings follow an incident on 16 November, when Singhal was escorted out of a Supreme Court courtroom after making personal remarks against the CJI. He had approached a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana, seeking an urgent hearing on allegations of corruption in the judiciary.
Singhal told the court that he had written to the CJI's office on 2 November but had received no response. He pressed for an immediate hearing, prompting Justice Mohana to observe, "You cannot mention anything like this."
When Singhal persisted, the CJI told him, "We will see, you just wait."
The lawyer allegedly refused to wait and questioned the Chief Justice's suitability to hold office. "No, I will not wait. You cannot sit in that chair. You do not deserve. You do not have the integrity for that," he told the CJI.
The audio-video feed of the proceedings was subsequently switched off for some time. Security personnel later escorted Singhal out of the courtroom.
The SCBA moved the contempt petition after attorney-general R. Venkataramani granted consent on 17 November to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Singhal under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. In his letter granting consent, Venkataramani described the lawyer's alleged conduct and remarks as 'extremely scandalous and unpardonable'.
The SCBA had also informed the court that it possessed video recordings allegedly showing Singhal making similar remarks against the CJI on other occasions.
Its office-bearers had sought to have the fresh contempt proceedings tagged with an earlier petition against journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over their remarks concerning the CJI and the judiciary. The Supreme Court had issued contempt notices to the two on 16 October, asking them to explain why proceedings should not be initiated against them.
With PTI inputs