Supreme court declines legalising same-sex marriage

On Tuesday, India's Supreme Court said it cannot legalize same-sex marriages. Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said such a decision "lies within the domain of parliament and state legislatures to determine the law on marriage."

The historic case comes after the top court of the world's most populous country in 2018 ruled in favor of eradicating a colonial-era law that effectively banned gay sex. Taiwan and Nepal are currently the only countries in Asia that allow same-sex unions.

While Indian society is still largely dominated by traditional values, LGBTQ rights are slowly gaining more acceptance in India.

India does not currently recognize same-sex marriage, which means LGBTQ couples do not have access to some legal benefits of marriage such as adoption, insurance, inheritance and so on.