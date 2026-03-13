Supreme Court declines plea for nationwide menstrual leave policy

The Supreme Court of India on Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a nationwide policy providing menstrual leave for women students and employees, cautioning that making such leave mandatory could negatively affect women’s employment opportunities.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed during the hearing that a compulsory legal provision might discourage employers from hiring women and could unintentionally reinforce gender stereotypes.

The court was hearing a petition filed by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi, who sought directions to the Centre and states to frame rules ensuring paid menstrual leave for women across workplaces and educational institutions.

While disposing of the petition, the bench said the appropriate authorities could examine the representation submitted by the petitioner and consider the possibility of framing a policy after consulting relevant stakeholders.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice raised concerns about the social and professional implications of mandating such a provision through legislation. He noted that although affirmative measures aimed at supporting women are constitutionally recognised, a law requiring menstrual leave might create an unintended perception among employers.