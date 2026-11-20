Bhushan seeks hearing before original bench

Advocate Prashant Bhushan asked for the recall plea to be placed before Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, who delivered the split verdict on 23 September. He raised an alleged conflict of interest involving Justice Sharma and pointed out that the judge was due to retire the following week.

The Chief Justice said Bhushan could raise the issue before the Constitution bench, which could consider the plea even after Justice Sharma retired.

Why the judges differed

Justice Datta took the view that a two-judge bench could decide the challenges to the law. Justice Sharma favoured referring them to a five-judge Constitution bench because they raised significant constitutional questions.

The petitions centre on the composition of the selection panel under the 2023 law. The panel comprises the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet minister. The petitioners object to the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India.

With PTI inputs