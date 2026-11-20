SC declines separate hearing to recall split verdict on election appointments law
CJI Surya Kant said the five-judge Constitution bench already set up to examine the 2023 law could also consider the recall plea
The Supreme Court declined to list separately a plea seeking recall of a split verdict on whether challenges to the 2023 law should go before a larger bench
CJI said the Constitution bench could take up the recall plea even after one of the judges who delivered the split verdict retires.
The petitions challenge the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the panel that selects the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to list separately a plea seeking recall of a split verdict on how the court should hear challenges to the 2023 law governing the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana said the five-judge Constitution bench already constituted to decide the challenges to the law could also consider the recall application and any objection to the referral.
Bhushan seeks hearing before original bench
Advocate Prashant Bhushan asked for the recall plea to be placed before Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, who delivered the split verdict on 23 September. He raised an alleged conflict of interest involving Justice Sharma and pointed out that the judge was due to retire the following week.
The Chief Justice said Bhushan could raise the issue before the Constitution bench, which could consider the plea even after Justice Sharma retired.
Why the judges differed
Justice Datta took the view that a two-judge bench could decide the challenges to the law. Justice Sharma favoured referring them to a five-judge Constitution bench because they raised significant constitutional questions.
The petitions centre on the composition of the selection panel under the 2023 law. The panel comprises the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet minister. The petitioners object to the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India.
With PTI inputs