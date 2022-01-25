Supreme Court declines to entertain plea seeking to extend lapsed FCRA of nearly 6,000 NGOs

Mehta pointed at the time limit for the renewal, and added that nearly 11,000 NGOs applied for Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses renewal within the cut-off date and it has been extended.



He said the government is well aware of the situation and wondered what is the purpose of this PIL. Mehta said: "Why a Houston-based person is so interested in Chhattisgarh. We are here for them..." Hedge added that nearly 6,000 NGOs have not applied.



The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C.T. Rajkumar said: "If those 6,000 NGOs have not applied under the present regime, they have chosen not to continue in the current regime," Mehta reiterated, "How is the Houston-based association concerned?"