SC declines urgent listing of plea against police action during CJP protest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a plea challenging the alleged police action against students during a protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, saying it was not inclined to examine video footage at the stage of mentioning.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, with the petitioner’s counsel seeking an early listing of the matter, citing alleged police excesses against student protesters.

“Students are there,” the lawyer told the court, adding that videos purportedly showing police action were available and that the petition sought three specific reliefs.

However, the bench declined the request, making it clear that it did not wish to view video material during the mentioning stage. “We are not interested in videos… we don’t have time to watch,” the CJI said, asking the counsel not to press the matter further.

The petition stems from the police action during the CJP’s march to Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session, where thousands of students and young protesters gathered in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The demonstration later descended into a tense confrontation between protesters and security personnel, with police using batons and tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

With PTI inputs