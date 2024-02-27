Supreme Court directs AIIMS to examine NewsClick founder's health

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 February, directed AIIMS-New Delhi to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a case registered against him under the anti-terror law designated the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the director of AIIMS to constitute a board and submit its report in two weeks.

'Taking into consideration all this, it will be appropriate that the medical condition is examined by a board appointed by the AIIMS director. The board shall also consider the jail records and complete medical history of petitioner," it said.