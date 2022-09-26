Supreme Court directs Bombay HC to hear and decide Anil Deshmukh's bail plea expeditiously

We issue a direction and permit the petitioner to apply before the learned judge to whom the case has been assigned tomorrow. The application shall be taken for hearing during the course of this week and decided expeditiously, the bench said.



The top court clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.



Justice N J Jamadar of the high court is hearing the bail plea of Deshmukh.



Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.